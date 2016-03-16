“I’m tired of “The Ethnicity Competition”.”

“I’m tired of hiding my anxiety and depression.”

“I’m tired of manipulative individuals having control and power.”

“I’m tired of having to reveal my Parkinson’s in order to be treated like a human being.”

“I’m tired of raising her in a country that hasn’t had a female president.”

“I’m tired of being the Oreo.”

“I’m tired of my body being sexualised.”

“I’m tired of Masc4Masc.”

“I’m tired of ignorance stated as truth.”

“I’m tired of people using the word crazy.”

“I’m tired of the media controlling my self-esteem.”

“I’m tired of feeling like I have to justify my bisexuality.”

“I’m tired of being too visible to some and invisible to others.”

“I’m tired of being half a race.”

“I’m tired of being shamed for being a sexual woman.”

“I’m tired of my grades determining my worth.”

“I’m tired of sexuality being used as a weapon in sport.”

“I’m tired of being the spokesperson for black women.”