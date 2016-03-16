“I’m tired of “The Ethnicity Competition”.”
“I’m tired of hiding my anxiety and depression.”
“I’m tired of manipulative individuals having control and power.”
“I’m tired of having to reveal my Parkinson’s in order to be treated like a human being.”
“I’m tired of raising her in a country that hasn’t had a female president.”
“I’m tired of being the Oreo.”
“I’m tired of my body being sexualised.”
“I’m tired of Masc4Masc.”
“I’m tired of ignorance stated as truth.”
“I’m tired of people using the word crazy.”
“I’m tired of the media controlling my self-esteem.”
“I’m tired of feeling like I have to justify my bisexuality.”
“I’m tired of being too visible to some and invisible to others.”
“I’m tired of being half a race.”
“I’m tired of being shamed for being a sexual woman.”
“I’m tired of my grades determining my worth.”
“I’m tired of sexuality being used as a weapon in sport.”
“I’m tired of being the spokesperson for black women.”
“I’m tired of being asked if I’m “the woman” in my gay relationship.”
“I’m tired of my life being in relationship to my part abuse.”
“I’m tired of having to apologise for things I haven’t done.”
“I’m tired of fake allies.”
“I’m tired of hearing “how do you have sex?””
“I’m tired of being made to feel guilty.”
“I’m tired of being asked if I lost a bet.”
“I’m tired of medical educatoon erasing our bodies.”
“I’m tired of being forced to lie.”
“I’m tired of gender.”
“I’m tired of people thinking I’m going to judge them because I’m Christian.”
“I’m tired of gender stereotypes being forced on my children.”
“I’m titre of apologizing for being confident.”
“I’m tired of being told I sound “white”.”
“I’m tired of people assuming I want fairer skin.”
“I’m tired of society telling me my gender dictates my worth.”
“I’m tired of being stigmatized because I don’t have custody of my child.”
“I’m tired of hearing my black boyfriend ruined my vagina.”
“I’m tired of people making assumptions about me based on looks.”
“I’m tired of the words “girly” and “manly” still existing.”
“I’m tired of “black” being a personality trait.”
“I’m tired of my spouse not treating me as an equal.”
“I’m tired of assumptions being made about my eating habits because of my size.”
“I’m tired of being judged for my accent.”
“I’m tired of “feminism” being a dirty word.”
“I’m tired of pretending I’m over my miscarriage.”
“I’m tired of self-policing in order to avoid stereotypes.”
“I’m tired of hearing “that’s gay”.”
“I’m tired of men thinking they have the right to catcall me.”
“I’m tired of people being surprised by my ambition.”
“I’m tired of being shamed for having natural body hair.”
“I’m tired of being the angry black woman.”
“I’m tired of the unequal opportunities I get because of my gender.”
“I’m tired of being told I’m too skinny for a guy.”
“I’m tired of my intelligence being associated with my ethnicity.”
“I’m tired of #thinspiration.”
“I’m tired of the poor being blamed for the sins of the rich.”
“I’m tired of stereotyping in sport.”
“I’m tired of my white privilege.”
“I’m tired of people telling me to “JUST” eat more.”
“I’m tired of being perceived as aggressive.”